Matthew Macfadyen Sets His Sights on Assassinating a US President in ‘Death by Lightning’ Trailer

“Who the f–k is Charles Giteau?”

This question is asked and answered in the trailer for “Death by Lightning,” a new historical drama coming to Netflix in November. “Succession’s” Matthew Macfadyen stars as Giteau, the overly ambitious man whose delusions would lead him to assassinate President James Garfield (Michael Shannon).

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss of “Game of Thrones” and “3 Body Problem” fame served as executive producers on the series alongside frequent collaborator Bernie Caulfield.

The show follows the epic story of Garfield’s presidency and eventual assassination, with Macfadyen playing the mentally unstable political operative who believed he got Garfield elected by writing a speech that was never delivered. His bullet din’t actually kill the recently inaugurated president – Garfield languished for nearly three months before a series of medical blunders finished the job – but Giteau hanged for it all the same.

Also in the cast are Shea Whigham as New York Senator (and Garfield opponent) Roscoe Conkling, Nick Offerman as Garfield’s Vice President Chester Arthur, Betty Gilpin as First Lady Crete Garfield and Bradley Whitford as Republican Senator James Blaine. You can watch the trailer below.

Play video

Matt Ross directed the four-episode limited series for Netflix. The actor-turned-director previously helmed the critically acclaimed film “Captain Fantastic” after his feature directorial debut, “28 Hotel Rooms.” He also directed the Starz political thriller limited series “Gaslit,” which released in 2022. Ross also received an EP credit.

Mike Makowsky wrote, created and executive produced “Death by Lightning,” and it’s not his first political rodeo — at least, not entirely. Makowsky previously wrote the screenplay for 2019’s “Bad Education,” a school-set political drama where Hugh Jackman plays the superintendent behind largest public school embezzlement case in U.S. history. Makowsky attended middle school in the same district at the time of the scandal.

“Death by Lightning” will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 6, 2025.