Netflix‘s October streaming premieres are headlined by the debut of “Nobody Wants This” Season 2, which hits the streamer’s platform on Oct. 23.

That fan-favorite romantic comedy is not the only beloved Netflix original returning this month, though. The third season of the Keri Russell political series “The Diplomat” is also slated to premiere on Oct. 16. Meanwhile, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” is scheduled to drop on Friday, Oct. 3.

Additionally, Netflix is set to unveil some of its biggest movies of the fall in October, including “A House of Dynamite.” The film, director Kathryn Bigelow’s first since 2017’s “Detroit,” is a white-knuckled, star-studded thriller about American government officials who are forced into a race against time when a single, unclaimed missile is fired at the United States.

A few days after that film’s premiere, Netflix will release “Ballad of a Small Player,” the new movie from “Conclave” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” filmmaker Edward Berger. It stars Colin Farrell as a high-stakes gambler who tries his best to lay low in Macau.

Below, you can find the full list of everything new on Netflix in October 2025.

October 1

“Love Is Blind” Season 9

“RIV4LRIES”

“About My Father”

“Austin Powers in Goldmember”

“Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”

“Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me”

“Beverly Hills Cop”

“Beverly Hills Cop II”

“Beverly Hills Cop III”

“Blue Crush”

“The Book Club Murders”

“Casper”

“The Christmas Contract”

“Coach Carter”

“Coming to America”

“Daddy Day Care”

“Death Becomes Her”

“Dirty Dancing”

“Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax”

“Dracula”

“Eddie Murphy: Raw”

“Elysium”

“Fifty Shades Darker”

“Fifty Shades Freed”

“Fifty Shades of Grey”

“Friends with Benefits”

“The Goonies”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Halo” Seasons 1-2

“The Hurt Locker”

“I Still Know What You Did Last Summer”

“Law Abiding Citizen”

“The Lincoln Lawyer”

“The Mask”

“Meet Joe Black”

“Molly’s Game”

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

“NCIS” Seasons 18-19

“Pineapple Express”

“Point Break”

“Red Dragon”

“Scarface”

“Sinister 2”

“Sister Act”

“Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit”

“Slender Man”

“The Strangers”

“Taxi Driver”

“Training Day”

“The Way Home” Seasons 1-2

“When a Stranger Calls”

“The Wrath of Becky”

October 2

“Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story”

“Dudes”

“The Game: You Never Play Alone”

“The Martian”

“Rockstar: DUKI from the End of the World”

October 3

“Genie, Make a Wish”

“Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

“The New Force”

“Old Dog, New Tricks”

“Rhythm + Flow France: After the Beat”

“Steve”

October 4

“Angel Has Fallen”

“Night of the Living Dead”

“Ranma1/2” Season 2

October 5

“Despicable Me 3”

“Ip Man”

“Ip Man 2”

“Ip Man 3”

“Ip Man 4: The Finale”

October 6

“Dr. Seuss’s Horton!”

October 7

“Matt McCusker: A Humble Offering”

“Nurse Jackie” Seasons 1-7

“True Haunting”

“We Have Always Lived in the Castle”

October 8

“Caramelo”

“Is It Cake? Halloween”

“Néro the Assassin”

October 9

“Boots”

“The Maze Runner”

“Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials”

“Maze Runner: Death Cure”

“The Resurrected”

“Victoria Beckham”

October 10

“Kurukshetra: The War of Mahabharata”

“My Father, the BTK Killer”

“Old Money”

“Swim to Me”

“The Woman in Cabin 10”

October 11

“Typhoon Family”

October 14

“Everybody Loves Me When I’m Dead”

“Splinter Cell: Deathwatch”

October 15

“Held Hostage in My House”

“Inside Furioza”

“No One Saw Us Leave”

“Six Kings Slam 2025”

“Taken in Plain Sight”

October 16

“The A Team”

“Confessions of a Shopaholic”

“The Diplomat” Season 3

“Romantics Anonymous”

“Starting 5” Season 2

“The Time That Remains”

October 17

“27 Nights”

“Good News”

“The Perfect Neighbor”

“She Walks in Darkness”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

“Turn of the Tide” Season 2

“Turn of the Tide: The Surreal Story of Rabo de Peixe”

“The Twits”

October 18

“Don’t Say a Word”

October 21

“Michelle Wolf: The Well”

“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” Season 2

“Who Killed the Montreal Expos?”

October 22

“Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia”

“The Monster of Florence”

October 23

“The Elixir”

“Nobody Wants This” Season 2

October 24

“A House Of Dynamite”

“Parish” Season 1

October 25

“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim”

October 27

“The Asset”

“Dark Winds” Season 3

“Sliding Doors”

October 28

“Babo: The Haftbefehl Story”

“Mo Amer: Wild World”

“Nightmares of Nature: Lost in the Jungle”

October 29

“Ballad of a Small Player”

“NOS4A2” Seasons 1-2

“Rulers of Fortune”

“Selling Sunset” Season 9

October 30

“Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers”

“Amsterdam Empire”

“Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will”

“Son of a Donkey”

“The Witcher” Season 4

October 31

“Bad Influencer”

“Breathless” Season 2

“Rhythm + Flow France” Season 4