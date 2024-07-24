Step Aside, Shiv: Matthew Macfadyen and Stephen Colbert Recreate ‘Absolutely Chilling’ Final Scene From ‘Succession’ | Video

Like most “Succession” fans, Stephen Colbert was haunted by the final scene between Matthew Macfadyen and Sarah Snook. So during “The Late Show,” the CBS host recreated the moment with Macfadyen himself.

Macfadyen appeared Tuesday night in support of “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which hits theaters on Friday, but during his interview, he admitted that he does miss “Succession,” and his character Tom Wambsgans.

“I do. I miss the people, I miss the group of people,” he explained. “And I miss the process. I miss the sort of delicious anticipation of getting together for six months of the year or whatever, and not knowing what’s coming, the story.”

Colbert then called out a particular piece of that story — the end. According to the host, the final moments between Macfadyen and Snook were “absolutely chilling” for him and, instead of asking questions about said scene, Colbert opted to be direct.

“Do you mind if we recreate that moment right now? You be you,” Colbert said. “That’s how it’s set up in the backseat.”

Macfadyen was all too happy to oblige, turning serious and pretending to be in the back of the car once more. Just as he did in the scene, he quietly held out his hand, and Colbert very seriously took it.

You can watch the duo recreate the tense moment in the video above.