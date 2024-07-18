Stephen Colbert Copes With ‘Borifying’ RNC by Busting Out a Bubble Gun and Mimosa: ‘Wheee!’ | Video

Stephen Colbert and his team are live from the Republican National Convention this week and, after night three, the CBS host was…struggling. So, to cope, he broke out a bubble gun and some alcohol. Yes, really.

To kick off Wednesday night’s monologue, Colbert noted that, after three nights watching the convention, he’s learned something remarkable.

“I’ve been watching for three straight nights, and I have discovered — and I did not know this — politicians can be both horrifying and boring at the same time,” he joked. “It’s called ‘borrifying.’ And the only thing that helps is massive doses of whimsy.”

At that, the host called for “a little bubble music please,” before quite literally whipping out a bubble gun.

“Each one of these little bursting bubbles represents a tiny piece of my soul,” he said. “Wheee!”

The host then turned to making fun of Republican messaging each night.

“The first night’s theme was ‘Make America Wealthy Once Again,’” Colbert rattled off. “Last night’s theme was ‘Make America Safe Once Again,’ and tonight’s was ‘Make America Strong Once Again.’ So, to recap the week, so far, it goes MAWOA, MASOA, MASOA, and next of course, mimosa!”

At that point, Colbert did indeed grab a mimosa from off screen and started downing it. He took a quick break to call for more bubble music, before returning to his drink and firing his bubble gun once more.

Of course, bubbles couldn’t help him feel better about everything. He attempted to use it in response to President Biden’s COVID diagnosis, but quickly determined “it’s not working this time!”

You can watch Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.