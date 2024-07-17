Stephen Colbert Pushes Elizabeth Warren for Answer on Behind-the-Scenes Division Among Democrats | Video

Stephen Colbert pushed Elizabeth Warren for a straight answer about the current state of unity within the Democratic party, and the CBS host didn’t let her off the hook when she attempted to sidestep the matter.

Broadcasting live after the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night, Colbert joked with the senator that, though the RNC is “not that fun of a show to watch,” the Republican party does have one big thing going for it: unity.

“They’re 100% behind Donald Trump. Washington Democrats seem to be in opposite place right now,” Colbert said. “It’s died down a little bit but, as someone who knows the inner life of Washington, are things as contentious behind the scenes, about Joe Biden being the leading candidate right now, as it seems to the rest of us?”

Warren conceded that “people are worried,” from all political parties, but largely pivoted to warning viewers what could happen if Trump were to be reelected. And, while Colbert agreed, that wasn’t the answer he was looking for.

“OK, but let’s get back to — I understand the stakes,” he said calmly. “That’s describing the stakes of the moment. What is going on in terms of party unity?”

To that, Warren evaded a bit again, but touted President Biden’s accomplishments. Warren also reiterated the stakes of the election and argued that, if voters take them seriously, “we’re gonna win this.”

“Whoever the candidate is. OK,” Colbert said, with Warren confirming that caveat. “‘Cause that’s the issue I’m getting at, you realize.”

Things never got contentious between the two, both staying calm and clarifying their points, but Colbert let the topic drop after that.

You can watch the moment between Warren and Colbert in the video above.