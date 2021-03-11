Actor Matthew McConaughey said Wednesday that he’s giving “true consideration” to a run for governor of his home state of Texas.

Asked about the idea on the Balanced Voice podcast, hosted by Crime Stoppers of Houston, he said, “I’m looking into that again. What is my leadership role?”

The Academy Award-winning performer, a native of Uvalde, Texas, explained that he believes he has “some things to teach and share,” so he’s thinking seriously about what his role could be as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott comes up for re-election next year.

He’s floated the idea of a possible run for the position before. On “The Hugh Hewitt Show” last November, he said, “Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested.”

Like fellow actor Duane “The Rock” Johnson has said about his own much-discussed political aspirations, however, McConaughey was clear at that time that whether he runs will be up to “the people” he would be beholden to.

“I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me,” he said.