Matthew McConaughey is still mulling over that run for Texas governor, but he doesn’t want to instate policy “Band-Aids” that can be ripped off by his successor.

“I’m not interested in going and putting a bunch of Band-Aids on that are gonna be ripped off as soon as I’m out,” the actor said in a forthcoming “The Carlos Watson Show” interview. “I’m interested in building something that can last, and I’m measuring what category that is. I don’t know if that’s politics.”

The Texas native detailed his beliefs about his own temperament (“We’ve got to make some sacrifices for larger rewards tomorrow”) and what political legacies are really all about (“You only get credit for wins, W’s and L’s, what you did in the bank of those years”).

That tracked with other parts of his interview, in which he clowned Americans who try to politicize the wearing of protective face coverings amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m not believing you’re really scared of this little cotton thing. I don’t really feel that takes away your identity and your freedom,” he scoffed, adding encouragement for people to “take one for the team here.”

McConaughey hasn’t entered any race just yet, but back in April he held a 12-point lead over Republican incumbent Greg Abbott, according to a poll released at the time by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler.

In March, McConaughey said he was giving “true consideration” to throwing his proverbial cowboy hat into the Texas gubernatorial race. “It’s a very honorable consideration. So am I considering that? Sure. It’s a great thing to and an honorable thing to be able to consider,” McConaughey told Al Roker on “Today.”

“What I’ve got to choose for myself is, I want to get into a leadership role in the next chapter of my life,” he added. “Now, what role am I going to be most useful in? I don’t know that that’s in a political position or if that’s me as a free agent. So that’s something I’m personally working on, is: What is my position of most use in a leadership role?”