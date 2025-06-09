Matthew McConaughey Saves Kids From California’s Camp Fire in First ‘The Lost Bus’ Teaser | Video

Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera are responsible for the lives of 23 kids as they navigate California’s Camp Fire in the first teaser trailer for “The Lost Bus,” which Apple released online ahead of the film’s debut this fall.

McConaughey plays a bus driver who volunteers to save a group a kids while Ferrera is their teacher, who is accompanying the children on a field trip when disaster strikes. The movie is based on the 2019 book “Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire.” Paul Greengrass, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind “United 93,” “News of the World” and “The Bourne Supremacy” directed the feature.

“The Lost Bus’ is the story of quiet heroism — of people coming together in the face of the unthinkable. I’m honored to have been entrusted with this story,” Greengrass explained in a release. Greengrass and “Mare of Easttown” creator Brad Inglesby wrote the film’s screenplay.

The movie is produced by Ingelsby, Gregory Goodman, Jason Blum for Blumhouse Productions, Jamie Lee Curtis for Comet Pictures, and executive produced by author Lizzie Johnson. Yul Vazquez, Ashlie Atkinson and Spencer Watson also star.

The Camp Fire, one of the deadliest in the state’s history, began the morning of November 8, 2018, and burned for two weeks. Eighty-five people died in the fire and more than 50,000 were displaced from their homes. The cause of the first was attributed to the failure of a solitary metal hook attached to a PG&E transmission tower during high winds.