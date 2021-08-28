Matthew Mindler, ‘Our Idiot Brother’ Star, Dies at 19

Matthew Mindler, a child actor best known for his role in the 2011 film “Our Idiot Brother,” was found dead on Saturday after being reported missing from his university. He was 19.

His college, Millersville University in Pennsylvania, announced the news in an email to its student body on Saturday.

“It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University,” the email read. “Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Mindler was reported missing on Wednesday evening after not returning to his room or returning phone calls from his family. He was last seen walking from his residence hall toward a parking lot area Tuesday night.

A search conducted by law enforcement agencies and university police concluded when Mindler was found deceased in Manor Township on Saturday. He was then transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for “further investigation.” A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Mindler is best known for starring alongside Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks and Zooey Deschanel in the 2011 dramedy “Our Idiot Brother.” Mindler played the role of River, the son of Liz (Emily Mortimer) and Dylan (Steve Coogan), who is heavily controlled by his parents and therefore unable to express himself.

Mindler also acted on an episode of the “As the World Turns,” as well as the shorts “Frequency” (2013) and “Solo” (2015). He appeared on “Late Show With David Letterman” in 2010 and “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” in 2015. His last project, the television movie “Chad: An American Boy,” premiered in 2016.