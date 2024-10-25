Matthew Perry’s mother Suzanne Morrison said one of the last conversations she had with her son felt like a premonition of his death.

In a teaser for an upcoming sit-down with “The Today Show,” Morrison detailed how her final discussion with her son differed from ones they typically had over the years (the clip dropped Friday, but the interview airs in full Monday on NBC).

“He went through a period, interestingly enough, just before he died when he was showing me one of his new houses,” Morrison said in the video posted to X. “He came up to me and he said, ‘I love you so much and I’m so happy to be with you now.’ It was almost as though it was a premonition or something. I didn’t think about it at the time, but I thought, ‘How long has it been since we’ve had a conversation like that?’ It’s been years.”

The “Friends” actor was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Oct. 28, 2023. The medical examiner listed his primary cause of death as an overdose from acute effects of ketamine, though drowning and other factors contributed. Perry infamously struggled with addiction throughout years of his career and was open about his recovery process.

Morrison went on to say that she felt there was a sense of certainty in his voice that something “was going to happen to him.” Perry was 54 when he died.

“There was an inevitability to what was going to happen next to him and he felt it very strongly,” she shared. “But he said, ‘I’m not frightened anymore,’ and it worried me.”

Perry’s personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa admitted to “repeatedly injecting Perry with ketamine without medical training,” including multiple times on the day of the actor’s death, according to the Department of Justice. Five people were charged over their involvement in Perry’s death, including Iwamasa, Jasveen Sangha (Ketamine Queen), Salvador Plasencia (doctor), Mark Chavez (doctor), and Erik Fleming (acquaintance), according to legal documents obtained by TheWrap.

After news broke of their arrests, his family released the following statement: "We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew's death, but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously. We look forward to justice taking its course and we're grateful for the exceptional work of the multiple agencies whose agents investigated Matthew's death. We're hoping unscrupulous suppliers of dangerous drugs will get the message."






