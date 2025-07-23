Matthew Perry’s Doctor ‘Profoundly Remorseful,’ Dabs Eyes as Guilty Plea Finalized

The physician, who supplied the late actor with ketamine, also agreed to give up his medical license within the next 30 to 45 days

Raquel Harris
Matthew Perry during The Museum Of Television & Radio To Honor CBS News's Dan Rather And Friends Producing Team at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA, United States. (Credit: Chris Polk/FilmMagic)
Matthew Perry during The Museum Of Television & Radio To Honor CBS News's Dan Rather And Friends Producing Team at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA, United States. (Credit: Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, the physician who provided Matthew Perry with a lethal dose of ketamine, finalized his guilty plea on Wednesday and shared that he is immensely regretful of his involvement in the actor’s tragic death.

“While Dr. Plasencia was not treating Mr. Perry at the time of his death, he hopes his case serves as a warning to other medical professionals and leads to stricter oversight and clear protocols for the rapidly growing at-home ketamine industry in order to prevent future tragedies like this one,” Plasencia’s lawyer, Karen L. Goldstein, said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

The lawyer added that he was “profoundly remorseful” for the role he played in the Perry’s death while he appeared in court. According to the report, “Plasencia dabbed his face repeatedly with a cloth” as prosecutors detailed the charges against him. The paper also noted that the physician plans to relinquish his medical license within the next 30 to 45 days.

Last month, Plasencia, who is one of five people who have been charged in Perry’s October 2023 death, agreed to plead guilty to distributing ketamine to the “Friends” star. Plasencia now faces up to 40 years in prison after he was charged with four counts of ketamine distribution, including conspiracy to distribute ketamine and other related offenses. He will remain out on bail until his sentencing hearing which is scheduled for Dec. 3. His Calabasas-based urgent care clinic remains open but now requires patients to sign waivers acknowledging the charges against him.

He is the fourth person to plead guilty in regard to Perry’s death. The others are Dr. Mark Chavez, the actor’s personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa and “street dealer” Erik Fleming. Jasveen Sangha (a.k.a. “The Ketamine Queen”) has pleaded not guilty and is headed to trial in August.

Perry was found dead in his hot tub on Oct. 28, 2023. His cause of death was ruled a ketamine overdose with drowning as a factor. He was 54.

Matthew Perry attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood Edition
Read Next
Matthew Perry’s Doctor Pleads Guilty to Providing Actor Lethal Ketamine Before Death


Raquel Harris

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured on several platforms, including Ebony magazine, NPR,…

Comments