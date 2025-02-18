Matthew Perry Doc Says He Was a Victim of LA’s Drug Trade: ‘Preyed On Somebody Vulnerable’ | Video

Peacock is moving forward with a documentary about its late “Friends” star, Matthew Perry. “Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy” is set to premiere Feb. 25 on Peacock.

“I genuinely don’t think a lot of people realize what fame really is … They really preyed on somebody vulnerable” one documentary subject says in the trailer for the film.

“All of your worst instincts are going to be catered to,” another subject says, echoing that sentiment. Watch the full trailer below:

“A Hollywood Tragedy” promises to explore Los Angeles’ ketamine scene, the drug that was responsible for the late Perry’s overdose. The film also includes interviews from Morgan Fairchild, who played Perry’s mother on “Friends” as well as insights from law enforcement experts and Hollywood insiders. Additionally, the documentary will dive into the court case that followed in the wake of Perry’s death.

The upcoming film is produced by ITN Productions. Its executive producers include Ian Russell, Mike Griffiths and Robert Palumbo from ITN Productions.

In October 2023, Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home and pronounced dead at the age of 54. An autopsy later found ketamine was in the celebrity’s system, which led to an investigation by the LAPD. Indictments and charges were filed against five people in total: Perry’s personal assistant, two doctors and two drug dealers. Three of those charged for Perry’s death have pled guilty.

The Peacock documentary will feature an interview from U.S. attorney Martin Estrada, who is representing the two defendants who have pled not guilty and are awaiting trial.