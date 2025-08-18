Matthew Perry’s ‘Ketamine Queen’ Drug Dealer to Plead Guilty in Accidental Overdose Case

Jasveen Sangha, a Los Angeles-area drug dealer widely known as “Ketamine Queen,” pled guilty Monday to selling Matthew Perry the drugs that led to his fatal accidental overdose.

Sangha is the fifth defendant charged in the overdose that led to the “Friends” alum’s death in October 2023. She pled guilty to five counts, including one for distributing the ketamine that led to Perry’s death. Sangha is looking at a possible 45 years in prison for the charges.

Along with the count of distributing ketamine that resulted in death, Sangha also pleaded guilty to three counts of distributing ketamine and one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to drop three counts of distributing ketamine and one count of distributing methamphetamine that was unrelated to Perry.

She is the final defendant to agree to a guilty plea. The others who already pled guilty include Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Dr. Mark Chavez, the actor’s personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa and “street dealer” Erik Fleming.

Following Plasencia’s guilty plea in June, the physician released a statement saying he was “profoundly remorseful” for the role he played in Perry’s death.

“While Dr. Plasencia was not treating Mr. Perry at the time of his death, he hopes his case serves as a warning to other medical professionals and leads to stricter oversight and clear protocols for the rapidly growing at-home ketamine industry in order to prevent future tragedies like this one,” Plasencia’s lawyer, Karen L. Goldstein, said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

Perry was found dead in his hot tub on Oct. 28, 2023. His cause of death was ruled a ketamine overdose with drowning as a factor. He was 54.