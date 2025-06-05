‘Hacks’ Takes on ‘The Pitt’ in Max’s Celebrity Pickleball Paddle Royale for Roland-Garros

In honor of Roland-Garros 2025, Max hosted a pickleball Paddle Royale at Venice Beach on Wednesday between two of its biggest shows of the season.

“Hacks” stars Paul W. Downs and Robby Hoffman faced off against Katherine LaNasa and Shawn Hatosy from “The Pitt” — and while Team Hacks may have technically won in the end, it would be a safe bet to put your money on Team Pitt for any future rematches.

That’s because Hatosy and LaNasa’s early lead was stifled once tennis great Andy Roddick decided to step in for first-time pickleballer Hoffman. Of course, fellow pro athlete Terrell Owens eventually took the red clay court to make it three-on-three, but by that point, the damage was done.

Le Petit Court (Max)

Terrell Owens, Andy Roddick (Max)

The Parisian-inspired event also featured noteworthy mocktails, branded paddles, headwear, passed apps, a sweet and savory crêpe station and crudités from Schaffer. Plus, those in attendance even had the opportunity to take lessons from pickleball pros before the main match began, with the entire evening emceed by sports commentator Kay Adams.

But that’s not all. To celebrate the French Open now streaming live on Max in the U.S., fans can reserve time on Le Petit Court for free through Saturday.

Roland-Garros 2025 ends Sunday, with matches available to stream on Max.