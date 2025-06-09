‘Maxton Hall — The World Between Us’ Renewed for Season 3 Months Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

Months ahead of its Season 2 premiere, “Maxton Hall — The World Between Us” has been renewed for Season 3 on Prime Video. Series stars Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung announced the news on Instagram on Monday.

“You won’t believe what just arrived,” Herbig-Matten tells Hardung in the video.

“It’s here,” Hardung replies, flashing a Season 3 script. “One last time back to school!” Watch the full video below:

Based on the 2018 novel “Save Me” by Mona Kasten, “Maxton Hall — The World Between Us” premiered in May 2024 and quickly became the most successful Prime Video launch of all time for any non-American original. The German language series follows Ruby Bell (Herbig-Matten), a brilliant and determined young woman who arrives at the prestigious Maxton Hall on a scholarship. But her singular focus on securing a place at Oxford University is challenged once the arrogant and privileged James Beaufort (Hardung) enters her life.

“Those who fly high can also fall low … After their passionate night together in Oxford and her greatest life goal within reach, everything seems to be going perfectly for Ruby. But a stroke of fate in James’ family changes everything and James himself, of all people, brings her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality,” a logline for the upcoming installment reads.

In addition to Hardung and Herbig-Matten, “Maxton Hall” stars Sonja Weißer, Ben Felipe, Fedja van Huêt, Runa Greiner, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo, Frederic Balonier and Eli Riccardi. Martin Schreier will once again direct Season 2, which is produced by Markus Brunnemann and Ceylan Yildirim, who also acts as head writer of the series. Other writers include Yildirim, Juliana Lima Dehne and Marlene Melchior. Valentin Debler produces for UFA Fiction, and the series is supported by the German Motion Picture Fund (GMPF).

This news also comes in the wake of a surprising reversal from Prime Video. After previously ordering two seasons of “Étoile,” the ballet comedy-drama from “Gilmore Girls” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, the series was canceled shortly after its June premiere.

“Maxton Hall” Season 2 will premiere Nov. 7 on Prime Video.