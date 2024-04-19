Prime Video released the trailer for “Maxton Hall — The World Between Us” on Friday.

The six-episode drama series is based on the best-selling novel “Save Me” by Mona Kasten, and “tells the modern love story of James Beaufort and Ruby Bell, an upper-class boy and a working-class girl in a world of glamor, prestige, secrets and drama,” according to the logline.

Harriet Herbig-Matten portrays Ruby and Damian Hardung plays James in the German adaptation, which arrives in a binge release on Prime Video on May 9. The series will be available to stream in German with English subtitles, or dubbed in English.

“Maxton Hall College is not just a school,” Herbig-Matten’s Ruby says at the beginning of the video, set to Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings.” “It’s one of the schools. The world welcomes those who have studied there. Families like the Beauforts have had more money and power than some royal families, and I’m invisible to them.”

“James Beaufort embodies everything that is wrong in the world of the rich, immeasurable privilege, arrogance and ignorance,” Ruby continues, to which James eventually responds, “Someone like you can’t touch people like us.”

“Maxton Hall” is directed by Martin Schreier (“Dream Factory”) and Tarek Roehlinger (“A State of Emergency”). The series is produced by Markus Brunnemann and Valentin Debler, and executive produced by Ceylan Yildirim. Daphne Ferraro served as the head writer.

Watch the full trailer, below:

“Maxton Hall – The World Between Us” premieres May 9 on Prime Video.