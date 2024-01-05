The 2023 Netflix film “May December” is fictional, but draws heavily on the real-life story of teacher Mary Kay Letourneau and her notorious affair with her sixth-grade student Vili Fualaau. According to Fualaau, the filmmakers behind the production never reached out to him during its production, he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“If they had reached out to me, we could have worked together on a masterpiece,” Fualaau said. “Instead, they chose to do a ripoff of my original story.”

While not claiming to be a true story, the film draws heavily on the Letourneau case and the screenwriter has noted that story served as her inspiration. Dialogue in one of the film’s pivotal scenes was pulled directly from a televised interview with Letourneau and Fualaau.

“I’m offended by the entire project and the lack of respect given to me — who lived through a real story and is still living it,” Fualaau told THR.

Fualaau was 12 when the 34-year-old teacher first pursued a relationship with him, later serving time for child rape. The two had two children together and married, but separated in 2017, divorcing in 2019. Still, they remained close, with Fualaau at her bedside when Letourneau passed.

“I admire [movies] that capture the essence and complications of real-life events,” Fualaau said. “Those kinds of writers and directors — someone who can do that — would be perfect to work with, because my story is not nearly as simple as this movie [portrays].”

The film has been well-received and is an awards season contender. Its largest shift from real life is the inclusion of Natalie Portman’s character, playing an actress following the film’s leads as she tries to take on the role of Moore’s teacher character, Gracie Atherton-Yoo — and revealing her own obsession along the way.