May the 4th be with you! If you’re going to invent a holiday, you could do worse than combining “Star Wars” references and puns. Today is May 4, and Mark Hamill has previously prepared for the annual occasion on Twitter to avoid getting inundated with mentions, but we know it’s a trap! So, take the high ground and stand by, red leader, because if you think we haven’t found some of the best the internet has to offer today, then we find your lack of faith disturbing.

Now if only Ryan Gosling were in “Star Wars” instead of Oscar Isaac:

Here’s a famous motivational poster from one of the galaxy’s greatest minds:

Catholics love “Star Wars” too:

In a galaxy

Far far away…

At a time of oppression & gaslighting

The force is strong in our rebel alliance

Our Jedi resistance will triumph

May the force be with you#StarWarsDay#MayThe4thBeWithYou#MayTheFourthBeWithYou#MayTheForceBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/lIwTGzZtjg — ????????????™????????️‍???? ???????? ???????? (@Lady_Star_Gem) May 4, 2018

Don’t forget this classic “This is SportsCenter” commercial featuring Vader, Chewie, C-3PO and R2D2 at the newsdesk.

Throwback to that time we let the droids in the office. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/5F1OJrow48 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 4, 2020

We can’t forget about Lucille Bluth telling young Annyong to check out the movie (RIP Jessica Walter):

It’s hard to get a mane with this much shine:

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a new mascot:

We give this good boy who went over to the dark side a 12/10:

And this cat who likes cosplay:

Here’s one for the math nerds who likely crossover with the biggest of the “Star Wars” nerds.

Former New England Patriots player Julian Edelman for some reason photoshopped himself into famous moments of the movies:

And don’t worry, everyone in the galaxy is quarantining too:

Here’s Bob Belcher channeling Harrison Ford when he inevitably gets another call from Disney. Because god knows he was thrilled when they finally got them to kill off Han Solo.

Harrison Ford if he’s asked to play Han Solo again.

#MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/i9jKUJZbps — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) May 4, 2021

And here’s “The Mandalorian” director Robert Rodriguez playing guitar to a jamming Baby Yoda…I mean Grogu. Pro tip: He even has his own emoji you can use this year.