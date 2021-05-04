May the 4th be with you! If you’re going to invent a holiday, you could do worse than combining “Star Wars” references and puns. Today is May 4, and Mark Hamill has previously prepared for the annual occasion on Twitter to avoid getting inundated with mentions, but we know it’s a trap! So, take the high ground and stand by, red leader, because if you think we haven’t found some of the best the internet has to offer today, then we find your lack of faith disturbing.
Now if only Ryan Gosling were in “Star Wars” instead of Oscar Isaac:
Happy #StarWarsDay! #MayThe4thBeWithYou. How are you celebrating today? Tweet us photos of your #MayThe4th cosplay, parties, food, and more! pic.twitter.com/VfSNS6mRoi
Here’s a famous motivational poster from one of the galaxy’s greatest minds:
Some #Chewbacca wisdom on #StarWarsDay.#StarWars #MayTheFourthBeWithYou #MayThe4thBeWithYou #MayTheForceBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/tTIIniPhks
Catholics love “Star Wars” too:
In a galaxy
Far far away…
At a time of oppression & gaslighting
The force is strong in our rebel alliance
Our Jedi resistance will triumph
May the force be with you#StarWarsDay#MayThe4thBeWithYou#MayTheFourthBeWithYou#MayTheForceBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/lIwTGzZtjg
Don’t forget this classic “This is SportsCenter” commercial featuring Vader, Chewie, C-3PO and R2D2 at the newsdesk.
Throwback to that time we let the droids in the office. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/5F1OJrow48
We can’t forget about Lucille Bluth telling young Annyong to check out the movie (RIP Jessica Walter):
Go see a Star War #MayTheForceBeWithYou #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/OLcmCAEl30
It’s hard to get a mane with this much shine:
#MayThe4thBeWithYou …because you’re worth it.#StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/6dNsL0mrsn
The Pittsburgh Penguins have a new mascot:
MAY THE PORGS BE WITH YOU#StarWarsDay #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/HWAmptYND5
We give this good boy who went over to the dark side a 12/10:
Happy Star Wars Day from Ti! #starwarsday #MayTheFourthBeWithYou #goldenretriever #starwarsdog #maytheforcebewithyou #maythe4thbewithyou #jedi Visit our shop at https://t.co/Tyb9lA4Ouo #dog #parody #usetheforce pic.twitter.com/XdPMHfkJPQ
And this cat who likes cosplay:
May the Force be with Mew!#MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWars pic.twitter.com/2IHX5JvPZL
Here’s one for the math nerds who likely crossover with the biggest of the “Star Wars” nerds.
Need I say more? #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/siZn3xa7BH
Former New England Patriots player Julian Edelman for some reason photoshopped himself into famous moments of the movies:
Julian Skywalker: Through the Years #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/NHQlCH6tae
And don’t worry, everyone in the galaxy is quarantining too:
Happy Star Wars Day. From Coruscant to Tatooine everyone is social distancing and in quarantine. Even The Empire Stays Home. @allontheboard #StarWars #StarWarsDay #MayThe4thBeWithYou #MayThe4th #MayTheFourthBeWithYou #HappyStarWarsDay #StayHome #May4th #allontheboard pic.twitter.com/RHrgpNLBiI
Here’s Bob Belcher channeling Harrison Ford when he inevitably gets another call from Disney. Because god knows he was thrilled when they finally got them to kill off Han Solo.
Harrison Ford if he’s asked to play Han Solo again.
#MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/i9jKUJZbps
And here’s “The Mandalorian” director Robert Rodriguez playing guitar to a jamming Baby Yoda…I mean Grogu. Pro tip: He even has his own emoji you can use this year.
I want to remind everyone again today that Grogu is real and is a great actor. He is very chill on set .
☺️🥺👏🏽
❤️ #Grogu #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWars #TheMandalorian
pic.twitter.com/9Kz7st8Pij
