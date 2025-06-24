Maya da Costa, Myra Molloy to Star in Film Adaptation of Hit Music Video ‘Girls Like Girls’

Maya da Costa and Myra Molloy have been cast to star in “Girls Like Girls,” Focus Features’ upcoming LGBT drama from debuting director Hayley Kiyoko based on her 2015 viral music video.

Kiyoko announced the casting on Tuesday morning on Instagram to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the music video’s release.

The music video, which has 159 million views on YouTube, follows a girl named Coley who goes to visit her closest friend Sonya at her house and realizes that their relationship goes deeper than either of them thought. The music video was adapted by Kiyoko into a 2023 novel, with the screenplay for this film written by Kiyoko alongside Stefanie Scott, who played Coley in the original music video.

Marc Platt, Katie McNicol, Adam Siegel, and Dee Best are producing for Marc Platt Productions, Michael Philip and Jason Moring are producing alongside BuzzFeed Studios’ Richard Alan Reid.

Maya da Costa is best known for her recurring role on the Hulu true crime drama series “Under the Bridge.” She is represented by da Costa Talent and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Molloy, who played a supporting role in the 2021 Netflix teen film “He’s All That,” most recently stepped into the role of Eurydice in the Broadway production of “Hadestown.” She is repped by by Gersh and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Kiyoko is represented by ATC, Kaplan-Perrone, Cultured Artists and CAA.