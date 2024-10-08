Kamala Harris Cracks Up Watching Maya Rudolph’s Latest ‘SNL’ Impression of Her for the First Time: ‘Oh My God!’ | Video

Yes, Vice President Kamala Harris has seen Maya Rudolph’s impression of her on “Saturday Night Live.” But that’s only thanks to “The View.” And yes, she loves it.

Stopping by the ABC talk show on Tuesday for a daytime television exclusive appearance, Harris largely talked policy, even laying out her new proposal for Medicare to cover in-home care for senior citizens. But, “The View” always makes sure to inject a bit of silliness.

Just before the presidential hopeful left for the day, host Joy Behar noted that “they say that imitation is the highest form of flattery,” and pivoted to Rudolph, who returned to “SNL” in the season 50 premiere, and is set to play Harris through the election.

On #TheView, Vice Pres. Kamala Harris watches — and shares her thoughts — on Maya Rudolph playing her on 'Saturday Night Live.' pic.twitter.com/q7wSaiAZx6 — The View (@TheView) October 8, 2024

The ABC hosts then played a clip from the premiere for Harris, in which Rudolph’s version of her boasted about protecting a woman’s “VirGeorgia.”

“Oh my god!” Harris exclaimed, cracking up and applauding. “I hadn’t seen that! I hadn’t seen that. Oh, she is so good.”

To get further confirmation, Behar asked Harris point blank if she liked Rudolph’s impression, which Harris confirmed.

“Maya Rudolph. I mean, she’s so good. She’s so good!” she marveled. “She had the whole thing! The suit, the jewelry, everything! Wow! The mannerisms!”

You can watch the moment from “The View” in the video above.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.