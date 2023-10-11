Mayim Bialik Recites Final Text Messages From Israeli Victims of Hamas Attacks (Video)

“Jeopardy!” co-host Mayim Bialik posted a video to social media Wednesday in which she reads final text messages from Israeli victims of the Hamas terrorist attacks.

“It’s the end, They got to me, Honey, Sorry about everything, Take care of the kids, Send a kiss to mom,” Bialik reads in the video, which she posted to Twitter and Instagram.

At the end of the video, the question “What would you do?” flashes on the screen followed by a slogan that reads “Hamas is ISIS.” Then the words “Share for the world to see” come up.

Some of us have decided to read text messages sent from the last moments of people’s lives in Israel. Yes, this is disturbing and heartbreaking, but it’s something I have decided to do in hopes it can continue to convey the depth of pain and suffering the Jewish people and the… pic.twitter.com/xTB7OLPg3X — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) October 11, 2023

“Some of us have decided to read text messages sent from the last moments of people’s lives in Israel,” Bialik captioned the post. “Yes, this is disturbing and heartbreaking, but it’s something I have decided to do in hopes it can continue to convey the depth of pain and suffering the Jewish people and the Israeli population are experiencing as we defend our right to exist. #TheLastMessage #HamasisISIS”

Several other celebrities, actors, actresses and Hollywood executives have weighed in on the violent massacre that occurred in Israel over the weekend.

“Hamas has no cause and no nation. It does not represent the Palestinian people any more than Isis represents Syrians or Taliban represents Afghans. They are not freedom fighters,” Hollywood producer MRC wrote in an internal memo signed by the TV and fillm studio’s CEO Scott Tenley and cofounders Asif Satchu and Modi Wiczyk on Tuesday. “They were not elected democratically and honestly. Those groups only know barbarism, violence, and death. They are as destructive to the people they control as they are to their enemies.”

MRC remains the rare entertainment company to release a statement about the violence in the Middle East. Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine also posted a statement to social media Tuesday.

“We are a community of mothers, daughters, sisters, and friends and our hearts break for the innocent victims of this horrific violence and the precious lives lost,” the statement reads. “We mourn for humanity and the families directly impacted by these acts of terrorism. We stand in solidarity with all of those affected by the abhorrent brutality. We pray for peace and an end to this darkness.”

Witherspoon also issued an individual statement to social media. Actress and model Gigi Hadid posted a lengthy statement Tuesday, as well.

“Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp also posted a lengthy statement on Instagram.