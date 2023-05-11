“Jeopardy!” has officially become the first game show to be affected by the WGA strike, and it’s all thanks to host Mayim Bialik. TheWrap has learned that the actor has stepped away from the iconic series during its last week of filming so that she can stand in solidarity with the WGA strike.

Ken Jennings — the well-known “Jeopardy!” contestant turned host — will be taking over Bialik’s hosting duties. The final episodes of Season 39 will be filmed between Tuesday, May 16 and Friday, May 19. Filming will take place at the Sony Pictures lot in Culver City. Though “Jeopardy!” was written by WGA writers, its questions were written in advance of the season and the ongoing strike.

Mayim Bialik’s representatives confirmed the host was stepping away from the series to TheWrap.

Jennings’ takeover isn’t entirely unexpected considering that the two have been dividing up this season. Whereas Jennings hosted from August to December, Bialik was originally supposed to host from January until the end of the season’s run in May. After this final stretch of episodes, “Jeopardy!” will go on its summer hiatus.

Bialik isn’t the only “Jeopardy!” employee who has joined the picket lines. Michele Loud, Jim Rhine and Billy Wisse have all been part of the WGA strike. While Bialik isn’t part of the Writers’ Guild of America, the “Blossom” and “Big Bang Theory” actor is part of the Screen Actors Guild. As the writers continue to strike, the negotiation deadline between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers is rapidly approaching — their contract expires June 30.

This is the latest noticeable television departure as the writers’ strike continues. Late night was the first to go dark, owing to its nightly format. That was then followed by Drew Barrymore pulling out as host of the MTV Movie and TV Awards. In fact, so many presenters and nominees reportedly pulled out of this picketed event, MTV was forced to switch to a clips show format. “Jeopardy!”” may be the first game show affected by the strike, but it likely won’t be the last.

Deadline was the first to report this story.