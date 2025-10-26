‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 4 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

Jeremy Renner is back in “Mayor of Kingstown” Season 4 this week, kicking off new episodes of the Taylor Sheridan show. But will you be able to binge it?

When we catch up with Mike (Renner) this season, his control over Kingstown is threatened as a gang war gets underway. So, he decides to confront the issue head on, all while dealing with his own personal problems too. But we’re not spoiling anything here.

Here’s everything you need to know about this season.

When does season 4 kick off?

Season 4 of “Mayor of Kingstown” begins Oct. 26.

How many episodes are in this season?

There will be 10 episodes in total this season.

When do new episodes come out?

Season 4 of “Mayor of Kingstown” premieres on Paramount+ on Sunday, October 26, at 3 am EST. You can’t binge the new season though — new episodes come out every Sunday. Here’s how that shakes out:

Episode 1: Premieres on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 3 a.m. EST

Episode 2: Premieres on Sunday, Nov. 2 at 3 a.m. EST

Episode 3: Premieres on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 3 a.m. EST

Episode 4: Premieres on Sunday, Nov. 16 at 3 a.m. EST

Episode 5: Premieres on Sunday, Nov. 23 at 3 a.m. EST

Episode 6: Premieres on Sunday, Nov. 30 at 3 a.m. EST

Episode 7: Premieres on Sunday, Dec. 7 at 3 a.m. EST

Episode 8: Premieres on Sunday, Dec. 14 at 3 a.m. EST

Episode 9: Premieres on Sunday, Dec. 21 at 3 a.m. EST

Episode 10 (finale): Premieres on Sunday, Dec. 28 at 3 a.m. EST

What happens this season?

Per the official synopsis, “In season four, Mike’s control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past.”

Who’s in the “Mayor of Kingstown” Season 4 cast?

In addition to Renner, the cast includes Edie Falco, Lennie James, Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan- Headley and Nishi Munshi.

Watch the trailer