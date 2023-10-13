The bestselling book “The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince” is getting the big-screen treatment. Crazy Legs Features has inked a deal to turn the New York Times bestseller from the late musician’s first wife – Mayte Garcia – into a feature biopic.

The book, released in early 2017, offers a look at the influential rock star through his and Garcia’s relationship. She met Prince in 1990 at the age of 16 when he was 32. Following a four-year courtship, during which time Prince became the then-17-year-old’s legal guardian, they married in 1996. Tragically, their son, born Oct. 16, 1996, died six days later from Pfeiffer syndrome type 2. She later told People Magazine that it [understandably] doomed their marriage, which ended in 2000.

The memoir is titled after the song “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World” which Prince wrote about her in 1994. The book chronicles how their relationship began backstage at a concert and developed into an artistic friendship and a romance. It thus offers an unusually intimate and personal look at the famously private artist who helped shape pop culture.

Mayte Garcia Speaks On Her New Book “The Most Beautiful”

“Prince is one of our generation’s most electrifying, charismatic, and enigmatic personalities,” says Crazy Legs Productions CEO Tom Cappello. “We are honored that Mayte has chosen us to bring her moving, candid memoir to life and bring to the screen a rare window to an artist that changed my life and the lives of tens of millions of fans around the world. We are eager to start developing this project.”

Cappello, along with Scott Thigpen and Marie Halliday, are serving as producers for Crazy Legs. Gilbert Davison, Prince’s friend, security director, and later personal manager and president of Paisley Park, is serving as Associate Producer. Davison is now an artist business manager representing Garcia and a roster of musicians and various business clients. Crazy Legs is repped by CAA.

“Crazy Legs is a perfect partner to bring this deeply personal reflection of my life with Prince to the screen,” said Mayte Garcia. “Their diverse body of work shows an artistry and craft to tell personal stories about the most complex, most beautiful human beings. This film will provide an intimate look at the man I loved, our life together, and his lasting influence.”