Meghan McCain and Megyn Kelly jumped into the fray Thursday to defend Fox News’ Janice Dean in her ongoing battle with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, with McCain calling him a “heartless monster.”

Dean lost both of her in-laws to COVID-19 in 2020 and she’s been vocal for months about how Cuomo’s handling of nursing homes in his state during the pandemic led, in her opinion, to not only their deaths, but the deaths of many other elderly New Yorkers.

The Fox News senior meteorologist recently refocused her criticism, hitting the governor for the vaccine rollout in New York, too. Asked about her comments earlier this week, Cuomo’s office said, “Every state has had issues with vaccine distribution because of lack of federal funds but we’re rapidly ramping up distribution and currently have administered more than 60 percent of the vaccines we have. Last I checked, she’s not a credible source on anything except maybe the weather.”

McCain and Kelly both took note of the response after Fox News contributor Guy Benson called Cuomo an “asshole.”

“After @Janicedean lost BOTH her in-laws this year in NY nursing homes, instead of mourning with her and listening to her, Cuomo smears her,” the “View” co-host tweeted. “There is blood on your hands Cuomo and we all know it. You disgust me, you absolute heartless monster.”

Kelly wrote, “@JaniceDean *is* an expert on how Cuomo’s orders killed 6k+ ppl, including her in-laws. She had to become one. B/c the media didn’t give a damn. And when she spoke up, the media mocked her for going beyond weather-just like Cuomo did here. And all of those ppl can F right off.”

Kelly, a former Fox News host, has defended Dean from similar attacks on her Cuomo criticism in the past.