‘Mean Girls’ Cast Reunites for the First Time to Promote Voting

Katie Couric hosted a virtual reunion of the entire cast on Oct. 3, a.k.a. Mean Girls Day

| October 3, 2020 @ 12:29 PM
Mean Girls

Paramount Pictures

The entire cast of “Mean Girls” got together for a virtual reunion to help get out the vote on Saturday.

The surprise reunion was hosted on moderator Katie Couric’s Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 3, a.k.a. Mean Girls Day, as an effort to help inspire voters to get to the polls for next month’s presidential election.

Stars Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Lizzy Caplan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Ana Gasteyer, Tim Meadows, Jonathan Bennett, Rajiv Surendra and Daniel Franzese gathered to reminisce about the beloved 2004 film, with Lohan noting it was the first time they’d all gathered together since the premiere.

Also Read: 9 'Mean Girls' Secrets Revealed, From Amy Poehler's Fake Boobs to Lindsay Lohan's Feud

The cast recalled what it was like to be in the movie, discussed some of their favorite moments and lines, and Fey gave another update on the still-in-the-works movie adaptation of the “Mean Girls” Broadway musical.

Organized in collaboration with Headcount.org’s #GoodToVote campaign, the reunion called on fans to register to vote, request a mail-in ballot or volunteer as a poll worker.

You can watch the 16-minute chat with the cast below:

