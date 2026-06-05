Blue Fox Entertainment Acquires iPic Theaters in Los Angeles and Manhattan

Blue Fox Entertainment Group announced Friday its acquisition of two cinema locations in Los Angeles and New York City previously owned and operated by iPic Theaters.

The theatrical distribution, sales and financing company has acquired iPic’s Westwood Village theater location and its location in Manhattan’s Fulton Market. The locations are being rebranded as “The Cinemas.” The acquisitions come just a few months after iPic filed for bankruptcy in March and continue Blue Fox’s ongoing expansion into the U.S. theatrical exhibition world.

The Manhattan location has eight screens, while the Westwood Village theater boasts six auditoriums.

The company did not acquire any other iPic locations, including its Pasadena theater, which officially closed its doors this week. The Manhattan and Westwood theaters will remain open and fully operational throughout their rebranding process, as “additional concepts and enhancements” are unveiled over the coming months. The theaters’ Tuck Room restaurant and cocktail lounge will remain open and operational as well.

“Expanding into theatrical exhibition represents a major evolution for our company and further strengthens our position as a fully integrated entertainment group,” Blue Fox Entertainment Group founder James Huntsman said in a statement Friday. “These locations are among the most recognized premium cinema destinations in the country, and we look forward to building on their strong reputation while creating elevated moviegoing experiences for audiences.”

The day-to-day programming plans at both theaters are expected to remain largely unchanged throughout the rebrand, and Blue Fox has stated its intent to develop new programming initiatives for the locations, including advance screenings of new releases, more repertory titles, special engagements, community-focused events and in-person filmmaker and actor Q&As.

While Blue Fox intends to invest more in the locations’ bar, lounge and food experiences, iPic’s in-theater ordering and dining service is being phased out at both spots. Built in its place will be a traditional movie theater concession operation. The company has positioned the move as one made in favor of reducing noise, light and other distractions during its theatrical screenings.