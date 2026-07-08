Chelsea Handler Scores iHeartPodcasts Network Deal With New Show From Yamaneika Saunders

Chelsea Handler is launching the Dear Chelsea Network with iHeartPodcasts, giving her flagship show “Dear Chelsea” its own home on the platform alongside several other upcoming titles.

Launching July 15, the first new comedy podcast on the network will be “You’re the Problem … with Yamaneika,” hosted by Yamaneika Saunders and executive produced by Handler.

“When I started ‘Dear Chelsea’, I wanted to give people access to me and build a place where people could come for honest advice, real conversation and a lot of laughter,” Handler said in a Wednesday statement. “Building that community into a network feels incredibly meaningful, especially because I get to launch it with someone I know, love and believe in as much as Yamaneika. She’s one of the funniest people I know and I can’t wait for people to make her part of their lives the way I have.”

“I’m so excited to be a part of the Dear Chelsea Network family, and for the world to listen to ‘You’re The Problem … with Yamaneika,’” Saunders added. “I love running my mouth, joking around and telling it like it is … cause I’m not the problem, YOU ARE.”

“Chelsea has become an incredibly influential voice in the podcasting space with her unique ability to create community among her listeners,” iHeartPodcasts president Will Pearson echoed. “We’re excited to expand that audience with the Dear Chelsea Network and welcome Yamaneika’s new show.”

Additionally, Handler will serve as an EP on all the upcoming projects on her network after original series “Dear Chelsea” first launched in April 2021.