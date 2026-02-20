‘60 Minutes’ Schedules Anderson Cooper Segment After Reported Delays

“60 Minutes” will air an Anderson Cooper-led segment focused on the Trump administration’s decision to accept refugees from South Africa on Sunday, days after Cooper announced his exit from the CBS News program and weeks after the segment was reportedly held up by delays.

The segment, the network announced on Friday, will see Cooper travel to South Africa to speak to farmers who President Donald Trump has claimed are victims of white genocide, which the South African government disputes. Its producers are Michael Gavshon and Nadim Roberts.

The segment’s existence emerged last month after Status reported that CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss’ extensive feedback on the package kept it in limbo. The back-and-forth left Gavshon exasperated, according to Status, though the segment had not yet gone through a legal review process.

Speculation over whether it would air intensified as another piece, a Sharyn Alfonsi-led report focused on conditions inside an El Salvadorian prison, remained held up. That segment aired late last month.

Sunday’s segment is also one of the final pieces Cooper will produce for the newsmagazine after he said on Monday he would leave “60 Minutes” following its current season after nearly 20 years as a correspondent. Cooper will continue to have segments air through the show’s 58th season, but he will not return for its 59th season premiere this fall.

“Being a correspondent at ’60 Minutes’ has been one of the great honors of my career,” Cooper, who also anchors CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” said in a statement. “I got to tell amazing stories, and work with some of the best producers, editors and camera crews in the business.”

Cooper attributed the decision to a desire to spend more time with his children, but Status reported that Weiss’ management of the network rankled Cooper enough to decide not to renew his contract despite her offer to expand his role within the network — and his salary.