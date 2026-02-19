Paramount Relocates ‘60 Minutes,’ CBS Sports and ‘Inside Edition’ New York Offices in Real Estate Downsizing

Paramount has relocated the New York offices for “60 Minutes,” CBS Sports and “Inside Edition” as part of a real estate downsizing.

All three divisions, which previously found their home in Paramount’s 555 W. 57th office in New York City, will be exiting the office space and heading to different Paramount-owned buildings in the city.

CBS Sports and “Inside Edition,” which is a part of CBS Media Ventures, will be

moving to Paramount NYC headquarters at the 1515 Broadway offices, while

“60 Minutes” will move across the street to the CBS Broadcast Center, a CBS spokesperson told TheWrap.

The moves, which are expected to take place in early 2027, are being made in an effort to consolidate Paramount’s real estate, and are not related to any matters at CBS News, an individual with knowledge surrounding the move told TheWrap.

The potential to consolidate office spaces and sell real estate properties has been on the minds of the new Paramount leadership following the Skydance merger, with Jeff Shell telling press in August 2025 that several assets are “on the table” for review, including National Amusements’ portfolio of movie theaters and Paramount’s Times Square headquarters in New York City.

At the time, Shell confirmed the Paramount Lot in Los Angeles as well as the CBS Broadcast Center on 57th Street in New York City will be safe from being sold due to its infrastructure.

The fate of the Ed Sullivan Theater, however, is still to be determined with Paramount’s TV/Media chair George Cheeks telling media in August that discussions remain ongoing about a programming replacement for “The Late Show” when Stephen Colbert’s show ends in 2026.