Two ABC News employees have reportedly been placed on paid leave and could face termination following an internal investigation into a flawed report about Donald Trump Jr.’s business dealings that the network pulled and later republished with significant corrections.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that the reporter and supervisor involved in the October story had been placed on paid leave. Status subsequently identified the employees as senior coordinating producer Justin Fishel and desk assistant Nathan Lee, reporting that both could be fired.

Status said the internal investigation has effectively concluded, though ABC News has not confirmed any disciplinary action. “No one’s employment status has changed,” an ABC News spokesperson told TheWrap. The spokesperson declined to confirm the reported suspensions or potential firings.

The reported suspensions mark the most significant fallout yet from a controversy over ABC’s editorial oversight. The network reportedly failed to contact Donald Trump Jr.’s venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, for comment before publication, while other newsroom teams typically consulted on sensitive investigations were left out of the process.

ABC removed the original article on Oct. 8, one day after publishing an investigation into government contracts involving companies with financial ties to Trump Jr. and his brother Eric Trump. The original report claimed that defense companies backed by the president’s sons had secured more than $6 billion in active or promised government contracts since receiving investments connected to them.

The network initially said the story had been published prematurely but restored it on Oct. 9 with substantial corrections and an ABC News byline replacing Lee’s name. 1789 Capital had challenged the accuracy of the original reporting, disputing the characterization of its investments and ties to defense contractors.

Among the errors was a claim that 1789 Capital had acquired a major stake in defense technology company Anduril Industries through a $2.5 billion investment. ABC later clarified that the firm invested $50 million as part of a larger $2.5 billion funding round, while Anduril said the investment represented approximately 0.13% of the company.

An editor’s note accompanying the republished article acknowledged errors involving company investments, government contracts and the chronology of events. ABC said additional reporting had provided corrected information and context.