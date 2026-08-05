ABC News Digital Employees Unionize With WGA East

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ABC News Digital employees have voted to unionize with the Writers Guild of America East, the union and the company announced Wednesday, following a July 31 election that established a bargaining unit representing approximately 50 editorial staffers.

ABC News and the WGA East said they have voluntarily recognized the bargaining unit, clearing the way for negotiations on a first collective bargaining agreement.

WGAE President Tom Fontana said, “The WGAE has represented unionized workers at ABC News since the 1960s. We appreciate that management engaged in productive conversations for recognition, and we look forward to winning union protections for ABC News’ digital staff.”

In a statement, members of the bargaining unit said, “The industry is changing at a rapid pace, and we want to help shape the version of ABC News that will emerge from this transition. We are excited to join hundreds of our ABC News Broadcast colleagues and thousands of our fellow Disney employees who are represented by unions.”

ABC News already has several union-represented employee groups, including members of the Writers Guild of America East representing portions of its broadcast workforce. The newly recognized digital bargaining unit will now negotiate its first contract with the company.