Ana Cabrera Signs Off From MS NOW After 3 Years: ‘Not the End of the Story’ | Video

Ana Cabrera has signed off from MS NOW after three years at the network.

On Friday, Cabrera delivered a farewell message at the end of her two-hour morning show. She said she was “so grateful” to everyone from the producers, writers, guests and everything in between.

“And now to a final goodbye,” she said. “This was my last show for MS NOW. Thank you for your viewership. Thank you for trusting me as your source of news and information. It has truly been a privilege and joy to serve you through this work as a journalist. And I am so grateful for the people who have made this show possible every day…”

With gratitude…today was my final show on MS NOW. More to come…. https://t.co/4ue9Wg8QUM — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) June 12, 2026

“And while this is the end of one chapter, this is not the end of the story,” she further noted. “We must all continue to ask the tough questions, to hold people in power accountable, to give voice to the vulnerable and to always seek truth and fact.”

Cabrera joined MSNBC in April 2023 following a decade at CNN from 2013 to 2022.

Her exit was announced back in March as MS NOW began overhauling its daytime, primetime and weekend programming, with the changes taking effect in June. Anchors Stephanie Ruhle, Ali Velshi, Alicia Menendez and Luke Russert will all be taking on new roles, while “Morning Joe” returns to three hours daily and “All In with Chris Hayes” resumes airing on Mondays. Meanwhile, anchors Chris Jansing and Cabrera lost their daytime news shows.

“We thank Ana Cabrera for her many contributions to MS NOW, as she has decided to pursue other opportunities,” MS NOW president Rebecca Kutler wrote to staff at the time.

“I am confident that these changes will make what is already a successful lineup even stronger in the future,” she added. “We are fortunate to have so many exceptional journalists on our air, online, and behind the scenes.”