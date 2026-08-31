Antonia Hylton’s First Solo MS NOW Show Joins Weekend Lineup Next Month

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MS NOW has set a name and premiere date for Antonia Hylton’s new weekend program, formally installing the award-winning reporter in her first solo anchor role.

“The Assignment With Antonia Hylton” will debut Sept. 12 and air Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. ET, the network announced Monday. The New York-based show will cover political and cultural stories, pairing interviews and panel discussions with the field reporting that has become Hylton’s signature at the network.

The move was first disclosed in June as part of MS NOW’s restructuring of its weekend schedule. The network canceled “The Weekend: Primetime,” which Hylton co-hosted, and replaced live programming after 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays with video podcasts and content from Crooked Media. Hylton’s new show preserves her place in the weekend lineup while giving her a considerably larger individual platform.

Joy Fowlin, who served as executive producer of “The Weekend: Primetime,” will take the same role on “The Assignment.”

Hylton joined the network in April 2025 and was initially tapped to co-host “The Weekend: Primetime” alongside Ayman Mohyeldin, Catherine Rampell and Elise Jordan. More recently, she anchored MS NOW’s weekday 11 a.m. hour during the summer before Peter Alexander’s “State of Play” debuted in the time slot Aug. 10.

Her recent reporting has included the network’s “Cities Under Siege” series, which examines the effects of the Trump administration’s immigration-enforcement tactics on communities across the country. Before joining MS NOW, Hylton worked as an NBC News correspondent and covered stories including Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign, Hurricane Helene and college campus protests.

“The Assignment” will lead into Jacob Soboroff’s Los Angeles-based “Connect,” giving MS NOW a six-hour weekend block built around two former NBC News correspondents who moved to the network as it separated its newsgathering operation from NBC News.

The show is the latest piece of MS NOW’s broader programming overhaul, which has included new or renamed programs led by Stephanie Ruhle, Alicia Menendez, Katy Tur, Ali Velshi and Soboroff.