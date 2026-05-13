MS NOW Unveils Launch Dates, Names for New Shows From Katy Tur, Jacob Soboroff and More

MS NOW is starting the summer off with a fresh lineup.

The progressive cable news network will begin rolling out its new suite of shows starting June 13, kickstarting a week of new roles for its array of anchors. The network first announced the programming overhaul in March, shuffling anchors such as Stephanie Ruhle, Ali Velshi and Alicia Menendez into new timeslots.

“We’re excited for what’s ahead and look forward to this revamped programming serving as destination viewing for our audience as we head into a pivotal election cycle,” Greg Kordick, MS NOW’s senior vice president of programming, told staffers in a memo on Wednesday.

The revamp will begin on Saturday, June 13, with “Connect with Jacob Soboroff,” which will see the network’s senior national and political reporter connect local communities to the larger national stories. The program will air out of Los Angeles, and Dina Moss is the producer.

The following Monday, June 15, will see “Morning Joe” return to three hours, from 6 a.m to 9 a.m., down from the four hours it has aired since 2022. Co-host Jonathan Lemire will anchor the 8 a.m. hour of the program.

Stephanie Ruhle’s new two-hour program, “Money, Power, Politics with Stephanie Ruhle,” will follow, relying on Ruhle’s business reporting experience as Wall Street begins its trading day. The show will be based in New York, produced by Patrick McMenamin.

Former “Weeknight” anchor Alicia Menendez will also return to her Northeast roots with “On the Line with Alicia Menendez,” which will cover political breaking news rooted in democracy from noon to 2 p.m. The show will be based in New York, produced by Marti Hause.

Katy Tur, a longtime MS NOW anchor, will launch her new show, “The Moment,” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The show will continue the network’s daytime news coverage, with Tur tying stories into their effect on the upcoming midterm elections. Her show will continue to be based out of New York and produced by Aaron Volkman.

Replacing Menendez on “The Weeknight” is Luke Russert, the network’s host and creative director of “MS NOW Live” who has served as a fill-in anchor for the program. He will join Symone Sanders Townsend and Michael Steele on the Kyle Griffin-produced program in Washington, D.C.

“All In with Chris Hayes” will then retake its Monday timeslot as the show moves back to five days a week. Later that night, Ali Velshi, the network’s chief data reporter, will take the reins of “The 11th Hour with Ali Velshi,” his jump to the network’s weekday lineup. The new incarnation will be based in New York, produced by Rebekah Dryden.

The network is also adding an 11 a.m. show anchored by chief national reporter Peter Alexander, who joined the network in March from NBC News, though it has not confirmed details of the new show.

“These new programs build on the organization’s continued success ahead of a consequential midterm election season and consistent growth across linear, digital, social, and audio,” Kordick said in the memo.