Home > Media & Platforms > Journalism

NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander to Join MS NOW as Anchor

The network veteran will also serve as chief national reporter for the cable news network, the LA Times reports

Peter Alexander
Screenshot

Peter Alexander, the veteran NBC News chief White House Correspondent, is making the jump to MS NOW to anchor a daytime slot for the cable network, people familiar with the plan told the Los Angeles Times on Saturday.

Alexander signed off from the Saturday edition of “Today,” which he co-hosts with Laura Jarrett, by announcing that he was moving on from NBC News – but did not mention where he was headed next. A rep for MS NOW declined to comment.

The 49-year-old journalist, who has been with NBC for 22 years, will also serve as chief national reporter for MS NOW, people familiar with the matter told the Times.

MS NOW changed its name from MSNBC after it was spun off from Comcast last year. Now part of a new company called Versant, the cable network ended its once-close relationship with NBC News, and journalists who once worked for both were made to choose which they would go with; Alexander is the first to jump from NBC to MS NOW post-split.

Alexander will anchor the 11 a.m. hour on MS NOW, the Times reported, taking over for Ana Cabrera, who is leaving the network.

More to come …

Brendan Carr
Read Next
Brendan Carr Boasts Trump Is ‘Winning’ Against ‘Fake News Media,’ Cites Colbert Exit and CNN Ownership Shift | Video

Josh Dickey

Josh is a Senior News Editor at TheWrap. He is a veteran wire-service journalist who moved from New York to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood…

Comments