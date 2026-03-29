Jonathan Greenberger, Longtime ABC Journalist, Named Politico Editor in Chief

Jonathan Greenberger, the longtime ABC journalist who joined Politico in 2024, has been named the outlet’s new editor in chief, the Wall Street Journal announced Sunday.

“Over the past 15 months, the world has shifted fundamentally, and the investments POLITICO has made over the last three years have positioned us for this moment,” Goli Sheikholeslami, Politico’s CEO, said in a statement.

“At the end of an extensive search process, Jonathan’s new and unconventional thinking convinced all of us that he was the person most likely to see possibilities that others do not and bring our forward-looking vision to life,” Sheikholeslami continued. “With Jonathan at the helm, POLITICO is poised to firmly establish ourselves as a global news organization that is crucial to understanding the world.”

“Jonathan Greenberger is an innovator. With his tech savviness, journalistic excellence, and experience across platforms, he will shape Politico’s next disruptive chapter. The leadership team assembled at Politico over the past two years has already made decisive changes and we are happy that Politico’s next Global Editor-in-Chief has emerged from that team,” Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner said. “I am incredibly grateful to John Harris who co-founded this institution of modern political journalism almost 20 years ago and now transitions to the role of Politico Chairman.”

“We were looking for a leader with impeccable journalistic values, and we found that in Jonathan Greenberger, but this choice represents much more. Jonathan’s candidacy prevailed in a highly competitive field of contenders because of his ideas and achievements in innovation and driving swift organization-wide change,” Politico founder and chairman John Harris said.

The news was shared on X by CNN’s chief media analyst, Brian Stelter.

Jonathan Greenberger, a longtime ABC journalist who joined Politico in 2024, will be the publication's new editor in chief, effective in May https://t.co/JQpzVlE6ZT — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 29, 2026

“I’m grateful for the trust Goli, John, and Mathias have placed in me. Politico’s newsroom is filled with over 500 world-class journalists who have unmatched sourcing in the globe’s most powerful capitals,” Greenberger said in his own statement. “My job is to push our journalism further and faster than ever before. By investing in our journalists and embracing the technologies that extend their reach, we will accelerate and expand the agenda-setting and market-moving coverage our audience expects.”

Greenberger was the youngest executive producer in the history of ABC’s “This Week” and served as the network’s Washington Bureau Chief for nearly ten years. He will work alongside Alex Burns and Kate Day to organize how Politico gathers news. He graduated from Washington University with a degree in economics and a JD from Stanford Law School.