MS NOW Strikes Partnership Deals to Boost Investigative, Local Reporting

MS NOW revealed a series of new and expanded partnership deals with three nonprofit organizations — the Pulitzer Center, States Newsroom and the Marshall Project – on Thursday in a bid to boost the newly independent cable news network’s newsgathering operation.

“On Local News Day, we are excited to share three new and expanded partnerships with leading nonprofits and journalism organizations,” Brian Carovillano, MS NOW’s senior vice president for standards and editorial partnerships for news, told staff on Thursday. “These partnerships come at a critical time for local and investigative reporting and strengthen the network’s commitment to amplifying impactful journalism across the United States.”

The deals will see MS NOW collaborate with each organization differently. The network will work with the Marshall Project to expand its investigative reporting on the U.S.’ immigration politics and detention policies, with MS NOW reporters Jacob Soboroff, David Noriega and Rosa Flores collaborating with the organization to enhance their own reporting.

It is expanding its partnership with States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network focused on state politics, to platform the organization’s reporting on events such as the 2026 midterm elections and 2028’s presidential election. It is also launching a grant program with the Pulitzer Center, which focuses on undertold stories, to fund journalists and newsrooms’ enterprise and investigative work.

Since branching off from NBC News last year following Versant’s split from Comcast, MSNBC-turned-MS NOW has hired dozens of reporters to flesh out its own newsroom. Journalists from NBC News, Politico, the Washington Post and more have taken roles at the network, and it has also struck partnerships with the U.K.’s Sky News for international reporting and AccuWeather for weather forecasts.

“These partnerships further highlight our commitment to the First Amendment and acknowledge the necessity of local journalism for a functioning democracy,” Carovillano added. “We look forward to sharing more about these initiatives and seeing them in action soon.”