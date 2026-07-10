Atlanta Journal-Constitution Launches ‘Flagship’ Podcast: ‘Definitive Audio Companion’ to Its Reporting

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is expanding its audio portfolio with the launch of “AJC Flagship,” a new weekly news podcast hosted by former CNN senior culture writer AJ Willingham that will take listeners behind the reporting on some of the newspaper’s biggest stories.

The first episode debuts Thursday, July 16, across major podcast platforms, the publication announced on Thursday.

Designed as a weekly companion to the AJC’s newsroom, “AJC Flagship” will feature conversations with the reporters behind the outlet’s investigations, political coverage, culture and sports reporting, while also offering a closer look at how major stories come together.

The launch marks the latest investment in podcasts by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as publishers continue to expand beyond traditional reporting in an effort to increase audience engagement and grow brand loyalty through audio offerings.

“‘AJC Flagship’ couldn’t arrive at a better time for the AJC,” Editor-in-Chief Leroy Chapman Jr. said in a statement. “Thousands of readers start their mornings with AJ’s unique perspective in our A.M. ATL newsletter. This podcast will be the definitive audio companion to the AJC’s reporting, and we couldn’t be more excited for AJ to bring it all together each week.”

Samantha Stamler, AJC’s head of content development and production, said the show is meant to give audiences more insight into the paper’s reporting process.

“Every week, listeners will hear directly from the journalists behind some of the AJC’s most impactful reporting,” she added. “The podcast gives audiences access to the questions, discoveries, reporting journeys and human stories behind the headlines in a way that only audio can.”

Willingham joined the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in January 2025 after her tenure at CNN, where she won a National News and Documentary Emmy Award and a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Award. At CNN, she also oversaw the network’s flagship “5 Things” newsletter franchise and created the weekend newsletter “The Good Stuff.”

Since arriving at the AJC, she has covered a wide range of local, national and international stories out of Atlanta, including Dragon Con, the 2019 Super Bowl and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“AJC Flagship” joins the newspaper’s growing portfolio of podcasts, which includes “Politically Georgia,” “It’s UATL” and “Breakdown.” The company’s most recent series, “Who Blew Up the Guidestones?,” was recently named to Apple Podcasts’ Best So Far 2026 list.

The debut comes as news publishers increasingly invest in podcasts and newsletters as core audience products, using them to extend newsroom reporting across platforms and strengthen their relationships with subscribers.