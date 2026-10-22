Bianna Golodryga Leaving CNN for ‘New Opportunity’

Bianna Golodryga is leaving CNN, becoming the second prominent international news anchor to announce her departure from the network this week.
Golodryga, who co-anchors CNN International’s “One World” alongside Zain Asher, announced her exit Thursday, saying she was leaving for “an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.” Her final day at CNN will be Friday, when she will sign off on air, a person familiar with the plans confirmed to TheWrap. Asher will remain an anchor of “One World.”
Her departure comes just three days after longtime CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour announced she would be leaving the network after 43 years. Amanpour plans to end her daily CNN and PBS programs at the end of 2026 before transitioning to a weekly CNN International show through May 2027. She will officially depart the network in June.
Golodryga joined CNN full-time in 2019 as a senior global affairs analyst and fill-in anchor before becoming co-anchor of “One World” in September 2023. The move was part of a broader overhaul of CNN International’s weekday lineup ahead of the 2024 presidential election, with the program expanding its focus on U.S. politics and global affairs.
During her time at CNN, Golodryga covered major international developments, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and frequently filled in for Amanpour. Born in the former Soviet Union, she immigrated to the United States as a child and has drawn on her background in her reporting on international affairs.
Before CNN, Golodryga, a veteran TV news journalist, served as a co-anchor of “CBS This Morning” and a weekend anchor of ABC’s “Good Morning America.” She also held roles at Yahoo Finance and CNBC, where she began her television career in 2001.
To be clear, neither Golodryga nor Amanpour has publicly linked her departure to CNN’s ownership or leadership changes. Golodryga has not disclosed her next destination.