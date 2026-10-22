Bianna Golodryga Leaving CNN for ‘New Opportunity’

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Bianna Golodryga is leaving CNN, becoming the second prominent international news anchor to announce her departure from the network this week.

Golodryga, who co-anchors CNN International’s “One World” alongside Zain Asher, announced her exit Thursday, saying she was leaving for “an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.” Her final day at CNN will be Friday, when she will sign off on air, a person familiar with the plans confirmed to TheWrap. Asher will remain an anchor of “One World.”