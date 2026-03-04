Christiane Amanpour Ridicules Trump Order for 1 Million Americans to Flee Middle East in Wartime ‘On Your Own Dime’ | Video

Christiane Amanpour ridiculed the Trump administration for the messaging on how one million Americans in the Middle East are expected to flee as the war kicks into gear.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart,” the CNN Chief International Anchor slammed the administration for urging Americans to get out of the Middle East but to do it “on your own dime.” It spoke to Amanpour of the amount of planning – or lack of planning – that preceded the attack on Iran.

“For me, the most important signifier of where we are right now is the order given by the United States for all Americans to leave the Middle East — but do it on your own dime, do it on commercial, we can’t get you out,” Amanpour said. “For me, that speaks volumes. It speaks to me to a lack of planning, to a lack of having talked about this war in any public forum — certainly they didn’t go to Congress, but there was no speech to the American people, there was no advice to American civilians, businessmen and women, tourists and all the people who live out in the Middle East and in all those areas that are vulnerable which host U.S. bases to leave. And now they’re panicking.”

Play video

She continued: “I can’t say that they’re panicking inside the White House or the Pentagon, but that was a panicked message to me. And the whole thing is very different than people expected. There are civilians dead in many places, not to mention in Iran, more than 500, plus some of those were children, about 160, according to the Iranians at a school. There are allies targeted. You know, there’s shifting reasons for this about why they’re doing it, not only that, what they want to achieve. In one 24-hour period, maybe even less, 12 hours, Hegseth, Trump, Vance, Rubio all gave different, and I don’t know what kind of, justifications. Rubio ended last night by saying, ‘Actually,’ you know, he didn’t say it like this, but he implied that Trump was essentially rumbled by Netanyahu into this.”

Trump declared the United States military engaged in major combat operations in Iran, and vowed to eliminate those who “endanger” the country and its allies in a video released in the early hours of the morning on Saturday.

“A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran,” Trump said in a video message released on Truth Social Friday evening. “Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard terrible people.”

He continued: “Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas and our allies throughout the world. For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted ‘Death to America’ and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder, targeting the United States, our troops and the innocent people in many, many countries.”

The strikes resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.