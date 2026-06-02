Bill Maher Warns Spencer Pratt His Karen Bass Fire Rage Is Getting ‘Too Personal’ | Video

Bill Maher told mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt that he was a highly requested guest among his listeners both online and in-person, but he had one note for the reality star-turned-politician.

“You are on people’s minds. Nobody can take that away from you,” Maher said on his podcast Monday. “If nothing else happened, you did that.”

The “Club Random” host said that whatever Pratt is doing has resonated with people so much that Maher said he was approached “everywhere” to bring him on his show.

“I never planned to be the mayor of L.A.,” Pratt told him. “I only ran to have a bigger platform to expose all the negligence … because this person [Mayor Karen Bass] in charge burned my house down, my mom’s house, my neighbors.”

Maher stopped him before he got too far into his campaign rhetoric to give him a quick critique.

“I keep hearing you say this. You’re making it a little too personal,” he replied. “She is not a great mayor. That is a very common view … She f–ked up some things. A lot of people f–ked up some things. One person didn’t burn your house down.”

“She was in Ghana, so she obviously didn’t light the fire,” Pratt replied. “You have to hold somebody responsible who’s in charge.”

Watch the full interview below:

The bulk of Pratt’s campaign has been berating his competitor incumbent Bass for her mishandling of the Los Angeles fires in 2025. He lost his home and sought to expose the failings of the city in containing the flames.

“It is personal because I have to hear my crying mom every day. Then the lady across the street burned alive. Then that lady with the parrots,” he said.

“Well don’t drag the parrots into it,” Maher joked.

The polls will close in the primary election for L.A. mayor Tuesday at 8 p.m. PT. The leading mayoral candidates are Bass, Pratt and Councilmember Nithya Raman. Raman and Pratt have been battling out to clinch the second spot in the runoff against the incumbent.

If a candidate does not receive more than 50% of the vote, then the top two will move forward to a runoff election in November.