Bill O’Reilly Sets New Weekly Podcast With Rob Schneider as First Guest

Bill O’Reilly is staying in the podcast business as the “No Spin News” host is set to launch new weekly podcast “We’ll Do It LIVE!” on Thursday with inaugural guest Rob Schneider.

“In his most intimate format yet, legendary broadcaster Bill O’Reilly sits down each week with the biggest names in the world. From entertainment to politics, O’Reilly brings his signature ‘No Spin’-style straight to your podcast feed,” Fox teased on Monday. “Listeners will get new insights into powerful people making headlines across the globe: Actors, musicians, lawmakers, entrepreneurs, and more. With over 50 years of excellence in broadcasting, O’Reilly asks the questions on everyone’s mind – and demands answers.”

On Thursday, the conservative commentator will sit down with the Deuce Bigalow comedian to discuss “comedy, ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Donald Trump, the death of late-night television, religion and so much more.”

Additionally, O’Reilly will executive produce the new podcast, alongside his “Confronting Evil” co-author Josh Hammer and “No Spin News” executive producer Nicole Casey as co-EPs. “We’ll Do It LIVE!” will stream on YouTube, BillOReilly.com, The First TV and wherever you get your podcasts.

“We’ll Do It LIVE!” comes nine years after O’Reilly first launched “No Spin News” following his exit from Fox News, eventually turning the podcast into a Newsmax television program. He now makes regular appearances on NewsNation.

“You’ve never seen O’Reilly like this before.”