Longtime Eyewitness News Anchor Bill Ritter Steps Down, Shares Alzheimer’s Diagnosis | Video

Bill Ritter, a beloved anchor for WABC’s “Eyewitness News,” shared Friday that he is stepping down following an Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis.

“After a series of tests, my doctors have told me I have Alzheimer’s,” Ritter shared during Friday’s broadcast of “Eyewitness News.” “It’s ‘early stage’ Alzheimer’s, and they say the treatments I’m getting are keeping it at bay. For now. But there is no guarantee, because there’s no cure yet for Alzheimer’s. So, unless someone finds an amazing cure, and soon, tonight (Friday) will be the last newscast I anchor.”

Ritter has been with WABC-TV since 1998, stepping into the anchor role at 11 p.m. for “Eyewitness News” in October 199. He notably succeeded Bill Beutel.

Ritter added the 6 p.m. newscast to his lineup in February 2001, as well as the 5 p.m. hour for several years throughout his tenure. Prior to his time at WABC-TV, Ritter had made a name for himself in print journalism, working for the Los Angeles Times. He also appeared on several California and ABC Network news programs.

While Ritter is stepping down from the anchor desk, he clarified that he will remain on at “Eyewitness News,” but in a new role. Specifically, he shared that he is set to cover “the rising tide of Alzheimer’s, and other similar diseases, including how it’s affecting patients and their families, how the price of treatment and the price of caring for patients is simply unaffordable and how this country might begin to change that.”

Watch Ritter’s full statement below.

In response to the news, WABC-TV General Manager Marilu Galvez shared in a statement, “For decades, Bill Ritter has covered and led New Yorkers through the stories that matter most. A defining presence at ABC7, he has done so with exceptional insight, integrity, and, most of all – heart, earning the love and respect of viewers and colleagues alike.”

She continued: “While he is stepping away from daily anchoring, he will continue to be an integral part of our ABC7 family, including sharing personal updates and providing resources to help others impacted by Alzheimer’s better understand the disease and the resources available to them. Bill is strong, brilliant, and resourceful, and we look forward to his continued reporting on Eyewitness News.”