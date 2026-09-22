Billy Bush Joins Fox News as Contributor

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Billy Bush is joining Fox News Media as a contributor, bringing the longtime TV personality to the cable news network.

Bush will provide cultural analysis across Fox News Media’s programming and appear across its platforms, the network announced Tuesday. He will make his debut Tuesday night on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime” at 8 p.m. ET.

“I’m excited to join Fox News Media and its loyal audience to share my perspective on the people, ideas and moments shaping today’s culture…. as well as the ones trying to undo it!” Bush said in a statement.

The move gives Fox a veteran in live entertainment with decades of experience covering Hollywood, celebrity and major events.

The “Hot Mics With Billy Bush” host previously spent five seasons hosting the syndicated entertainment news program “Extra” from 2019 to 2025. Before that, Bush briefly served as a co-host of the third hour of NBC’s “Today.” He also previously worked as the East Coast correspondent for “Access Hollywood” and hosted the nationally syndicated radio program “The Billy Bush Show.”

Bush’s television career was upended in 2016 after the publication of a previously unaired 2005 “Access Hollywood” recording featuring Donald Trump making lewd comments about women during a conversation with Bush. Bush subsequently left NBC. He returned to television in 2019 as host of “Extra.”

Bush has also covered some of the entertainment industry’s biggest events, including the Golden Globes, Grammys and Academy Awards. He covered the Olympics for NBC from 2004 to 2016 and reported live from the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton for NBC News.