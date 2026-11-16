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Bloomberg is overhauling its newsroom leadership, expanding chief content officer Heather Harris’ authority and reshuffling senior executives across its editorial and research operations as the financial news giant adapts to an increasingly AI-driven media landscape.

The sweeping restructuring will centralize oversight of Bloomberg’s news desks, bring its research divisions under a unified leadership structure and revamp its digital audience operations, according to an internal memo obtained by TheWrap. The changes are part of a broader effort to integrate the company’s journalism and research as artificial intelligence transforms how financial information is produced, distributed and consumed.

In the memo, Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait argued that AI is making the company’s proprietary journalism and research more valuable, particularly as its tools increasingly draw on multiple forms of content to answer customers’ questions. But he also warned that Bloomberg must improve how it packages and delivers that information rather than become a database customers consult only occasionally.

Harris, currently chief content officer for Bloomberg News, will assume responsibility for content across the company’s entire Editorial & Research operation, including Breaking News and Ecodata. Regional news desk heads Emma Moody, Will Kennedy and Michael Patterson will report primarily to her, while maintaining secondary reporting lines to their regional chiefs.

The shake-up also names Caroline Gage head of Markets, Technology, Global Business and Investigations, with Matt G. Miller succeeding her as head of the Americas. Stephanie Flanders, Bloomberg’s head of Economics and Government, will become the company’s first head of Bloomberg Research, with David Dwyer serving as her deputy. Peggy Collins will succeed Flanders as head of Economics and Government on the news side.

The changes extend to Bloomberg’s digital strategy, where Micklethwait acknowledged that AI is accelerating the decline of traditional search traffic while creating opportunities to reach audiences directly.

“Direct email, newsletters, video and audio are all growing as ways to reach and engage our audience, while search is declining,” he wrote.

Bloomberg plans to reorganize its digital audience teams under Rakshita Saluja, who will continue reporting primarily to Katie Boyce while taking on a secondary reporting line to Harris. The company also plans to expand its digital video and podcast offerings, including equipping bureaus with self-service recording equipment so more reporters can produce vertical video.

On the research side, Tom Orlik will become head of Bloomberg Economics, Frank Jacobs will serve as acting head of Bloomberg Intelligence and Albert Cheung will continue leading BloombergNEF. Stuart Wallace and Shannon Harrington will become co-chief content officers for Research, overseeing a review of content across the divisions.

Bloomberg will also establish a Research Management Committee and expand efforts to sell its research to corporate customers outside the financial industry, building on BloombergNEF’s existing business.

Separately, Bloomberg is shifting coordination of its newsroom AI initiatives from Miller to deputy editor-in-chief Reto Gregori and stacy-marie ishmael. Ishmael will chair the company’s AI Advisory Board and continue overseeing training, while Tom Metcalf and Baizhen Chua will join her team.

The latest shake-up follows a July 2025 newsroom restructuring that included layoffs and the consolidation of several reporting teams. At the time, Micklethwait told employees Bloomberg expected to finish the year with a larger newsroom than it started with, TheWrap reported.

Micklethwait acknowledged the scale of the changes, telling employees that managers would reach out to affected teams in the coming days. The memo did not specify whether the restructuring would involve job cuts.