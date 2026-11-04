Bret Baier Warns Jesse Watters to ‘Be Careful’ After He Calls Darline Graham’s Senate Race Loss Early

Bret Baier was quick to warn Jesse Watters against being too defeatist about Darline Graham’s South Carolina Senate bid, as Fox News had yet to call the contest at the time.

During Fox News’ coverage of Election Night 2026, Watters was asked his read on things and he was quick to comment that the situation was bleak for the GOP. He pointed to the fact that Florida’s Byron Donalds struggled so much to win the governor seat – which he eventually did – before turning to Graham, who he said “choked” in her race.

“That is too close for comfort in the state of Florida,” Watters said. “A lot of Republicans take Florida for granted now because they’ve been so rock solid red for some many years but nobody expected Byron to be in such a dog fight and then to eek out that slim victory over Angie Nixon.”

Watters: Darline graham, nice woman, but she choked. The president did all he could to save that seat, campaigned a lot in South Carolina.



Baier: We haven’t called South Carolina yet. pic.twitter.com/MbkPAeHpHR — Acyn (@Acyn) November 4, 2026

He added: “If Florida is that close it could be trouble for the rest of the country. Darline Graham, nice woman, but she choked. First question, foreign policy at that debate was awful and she couldn’t recover from that. The president did all he could to save that seat. Campaigned for her a lot in South Carolina – was down in Florida a lot. So was AOC. AOC, Bernie Sanders, they put a lot of miles in going down to sunny south Florida to help Angie and they almost got her across the finish line. Wow, what a proxy war.”

Baier stepped in to warn Watters about being too hasty on the race in South Carolina.

“Be careful about that,” Baier said. “We haven’t called South Carolina yet. One of the things is that Graham vote around Greenville still mostly out. That surrounding area has a lot of Republican votes. We’re going to be careful on that until we get a decision desk on that race.”

Graham is the sister of the late Lindsey Graham, who was the longtime Senator for South Carolina until his death in July. Lindsey had been the state’s senator since 2002 and was seeking his fifth term when he died and Darline was chosen to fill his vacancy.

At the time of writing, CNN and NBC News named Democrat Annie Andrews as the projected victor in the South Carolina 2026 Senate election.