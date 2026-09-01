Brian Williams Says He’s Worried About CNN’s Future Under David Ellison: ‘I Have a Lot of Friends Over There’

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Brian Williams shared that he’s worried about the fate of CNN amid the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger in a podcast interview with Bill Maher.

On Monday’s episode of “Club Random,” Maher asked the longtime NBC News anchor what he made of the current crop of news anchors, specifically asking him “who’s better and then who’s not as good?”

“I don’t think there’s anybody better or not as good. They’re a product of their organization,” Williams replied.

“My worry is for CNN, which I consider a public utility. That’s not a projorative. That’s a compliment,” he said. “I think they’re a hugely important part of American life.”

The $110 billion merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery is currently on hold due to an antitrust lawsuit filed by a coalition of 12 state attorneys general, led by California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

If the companies merge, CNN, which is part of Warner Bros. Discovery, would be owned by Paramount and CEO David Ellison. Ellison’s father, Larry Ellison, has a close relationship with President Donald Trump. Larry Ellison donated roughly $45 million to a pro-Trump political nonprofit during the 2024 election cycle, according to The Wall Street Journal.

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Williams praised CNN’s foreign correspondents, including his friend Richard Engel. He also shared that there are discussions that the Ellisons would appoint a board to “watch over fairness at CNN,” similar to that of Bari Weiss’ CBS News.

“Well they may soon be my bosses. I think it’s a great idea,” Maher joked. “I don’t even know what you said, but I’m with it.”

“They might have a board of overseers that makes sure that CNN is on the up and up, which we used to call management,” Williams clarified.

Williams implied that he worries about the integrity of CNN under the new leadership and that it may affect the caliber of work that they are able to put out.

“I have a lot of friends over there. I admire so many of their people,” he added.

Watch the full podcast episode above.