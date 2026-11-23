The Bulwark is expanding beyond podcasts and YouTube, launching a free, 24-hour streaming channel Monday through a partnership with Swerve TV that brings its political news and commentary programming to Prime Video, Fire TV and Local Now.
The move comes less than two weeks after The Bulwark struck an advertising partnership with Vox Media, giving the independent outlet another way to expand its business ahead of the 2028 presidential election. Bulwark publisher Sarah Longwell previously told Axios that the company’s advertising inventory was undermonetized, highlighting the challenge of translating online popularity into revenue.
According to a spokesperson for The Bulwark, the Swerve partnership is intended to both expand the outlet’s audience and generate additional ad revenue. The companies have not disclosed the financial terms of the agreement.
The channel will feature “The Bulwark Daily” with Tim Miller, “The Focus Group” with Sarah Longwell and “Psycho Politics” with George Conway, alongside programming from Catherine Rampell and Mona Charen.
The Bulwark has built a substantial digital following since its founding in 2018. Its podcasts have generated 92 million audio downloads this year, while its YouTube programming has accumulated more than 1.4 billion views since launch, according to figures previously released by the company. Under the separate three-year Vox agreement, Vox Media will handle advertising sales across The Bulwark’s podcasts, videos, newsletters and live events.
The streaming expansion also gives The Bulwark a presence on television platforms where viewers can encounter its programming without subscribing to its newsletters or seeking out individual podcasts. Unlike its subscription and direct-to-consumer offerings, the FAST channel will be available free to viewers and supported by advertising.
Swerve TV has also partnered with Scott Galloway, Don Lemon and the MeidasTouch Network to develop streaming channels around their programming. Its expanding roster reflects a push to bring established digital personalities and independent media brands into the free streaming market.