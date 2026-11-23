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The Bulwark is expanding beyond podcasts and YouTube, launching a free, 24-hour streaming channel Monday through a partnership with Swerve TV that brings its political news and commentary programming to Prime Video, Fire TV and Local Now.

The move comes less than two weeks after The Bulwark struck an advertising partnership with Vox Media, giving the independent outlet another way to expand its business ahead of the 2028 presidential election. Bulwark publisher Sarah Longwell previously told Axios that the company’s advertising inventory was undermonetized, highlighting the challenge of translating online popularity into revenue.