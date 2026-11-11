Vox Media Partners With The Bulwark to Expand Political Podcast Business

Vox Media is partnering with The Bulwark to expand its political podcast business, taking over advertising sales for the digital news outlet’s podcasts, videos, newsletters and live events ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

The deal gives Vox Media another source of ad revenue while allowing The Bulwark to tap into a larger sales operation as its audience grows.

Vox will host The Bulwark’s podcasts on its advertising platform, with the companies planning to expand live event sponsorships beginning in 2027. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The partnership comes four months after James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems completed its acquisition of the Vox Media Podcast Network, Vox and New York magazine as part of a broader corporate restructuring. The businesses now operate under the Vox Media name, with Jim Bankoff serving as CEO.

The Bulwark’s shows include “The Bulwark Daily” with Tim Miller and “The Focus Group” with Sarah Longwell. They join a Vox Media podcast lineup that includes “Stay Tuned” with former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, “High Stakes” with Hillary Clinton and Kara Swisher, and “Hacks on Tap” with David Axelrod and Mike Murphy. The network expects to publish nearly 200 hours of original current-affairs programming each month beginning in 2027.

Founded by conservatives opposed to Donald Trump, The Bulwark has grown from a political commentary website into a news outlet producing podcasts, newsletters, video and live events.

The Bulwark said its podcasts have generated 92 million audio downloads so far this year. Its YouTube channel has accumulated 1.4 billion views since 2018 and attracts 8 million unique viewers monthly. The outlet has also expanded its staff by more than 120% over the past year, investing in editorial, growth and marketing teams.

“I’ve greatly admired what The Bulwark has built, and couldn’t be happier to team up with them to accelerate growth,” Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff said in a statement.